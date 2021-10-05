Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

