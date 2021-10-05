Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 54,822 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,037,000. Q3 Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

