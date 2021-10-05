Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

