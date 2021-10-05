Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

LAMR stock opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

