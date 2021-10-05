Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,197 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

