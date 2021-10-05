Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

