Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.62 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average is $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.