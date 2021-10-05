Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,129 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,898.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,815 shares of company stock worth $14,538,499. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.