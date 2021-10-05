Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 112 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,361 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

