Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CBU opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

