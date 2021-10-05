Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE SBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 1,362,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

