Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.73.

NYSE:CCU opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 404.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 64.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,746 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

