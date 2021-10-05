Comparing CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50

CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. First Community has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than First Community.

Volatility and Risk

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and First Community’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.15 $12.60 million $0.38 35.00 First Community $57.55 million 2.64 $10.10 million $1.35 14.95

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 20.66% 6.97% 0.78% First Community 21.67% 9.54% 0.89%

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats First Community on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

