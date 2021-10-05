Compass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,936 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 429% compared to the typical volume of 1,310 put options.
Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
