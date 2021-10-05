Compass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,936 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 429% compared to the typical volume of 1,310 put options.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.