Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CPUH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Compute Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $629,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $15,989,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

