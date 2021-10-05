Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 1,126,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $589.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

