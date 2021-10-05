Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $63.56

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.56, but opened at $59.60. Confluent shares last traded at $59.47, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

