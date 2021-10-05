ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

