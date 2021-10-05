Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lument Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 57.28 and a quick ratio of 57.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. Analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

