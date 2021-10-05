Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $67,000 Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLDM. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.