Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 503,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after buying an additional 352,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,531.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 306,705 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $337.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

