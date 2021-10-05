Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:STZ.B opened at $212.14 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.