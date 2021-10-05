Contrasting Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.35 $15.15 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 10.93 -$13.95 million ($0.58) -324.93

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gambling.com Group and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 5 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus price target of $210.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports -3.36% N/A -1.09%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

