Contrasting Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

This table compares Sally Beauty and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.54 $113.25 million $1.22 13.70 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sally Beauty and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sally Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. Missfresh has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 261.74%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 6.30% 230.45% 9.38% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Missfresh on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.