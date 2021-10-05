Contrasting Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -15.64% -4.29% -2.75% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.78 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -88.31 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Myriad Genetics and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.04%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Myriad Genetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

