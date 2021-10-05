Contrasting STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Bioventus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.80 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -14.62 Bioventus $321.16 million 2.50 $16.41 million $7.56 1.87

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STRATA Skin Sciences and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.10%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Bioventus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -11.88% -19.90% -10.97% Bioventus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bioventus beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

