Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

CNR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 431,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,333. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

