Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.18. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

