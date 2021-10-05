CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.20 and last traded at $181.20. 299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,238,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,255 shares of company stock worth $5,043,972. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CorVel by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CorVel by 88,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

