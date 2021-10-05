Costamare Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Costamare has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Costamare has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

