Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $440.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.