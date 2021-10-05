Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Shares of COUP traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $215.45. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.88. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $262,970.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

