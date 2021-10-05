Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

ETR:1COV opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.98.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

