Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $211.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

