Credit Suisse Group Lowers McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $98.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MKC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.