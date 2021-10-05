Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux raised easyJet from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $9.40 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

