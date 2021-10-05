Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

