Critical Analysis: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) vs. DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

DigiPath has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DigiPath and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -60.36% N/A -94.11% Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigiPath and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.57 million 1.22 -$2.31 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 4.85 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -12.96

DigiPath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DigiPath and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $36.61, indicating a potential downside of 39.77%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than DigiPath.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats DigiPath on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

