Critical Contrast: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Office Properties Income Trust and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.15 $6.68 million $5.39 4.84 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.22 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -5.97% -2.15% -0.85% INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

