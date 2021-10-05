Critical Review: indie Semiconductor (INDI) & The Competition

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare indie Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor Competitors 2166 8608 15967 654 2.55

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.18%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.00%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A -$73.29 million -76.53 indie Semiconductor Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.09

indie Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% indie Semiconductor Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

indie Semiconductor peers beat indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.