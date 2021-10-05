CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 980 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $13,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $20,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $13,920.00.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $678.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

