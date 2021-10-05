Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.03 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.40. 7,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,543. Crown has a 1 year low of $77.39 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

