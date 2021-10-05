Crowny Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $189,872.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

