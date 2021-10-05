Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CULP opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

