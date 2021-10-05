CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

