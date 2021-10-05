CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

