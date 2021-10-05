Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in September

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $$7.75 on Tuesday. Daicel has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

