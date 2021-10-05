Datto (NYSE:MSP) PT Lowered to $27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

MSP stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.29. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,961.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

