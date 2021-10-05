Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $13.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVDCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

