Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

